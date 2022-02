El Segundo CA (SPX) Feb 10, 2022



Raytheon Intelligence and Space has completed Thermal Vacuum Testing of its sensor payload for the U.S. Space Force's Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared, or Next-Gen OPIR GEO, Block 0 missile warning satellites designed and built by spacecraft prime contractor Lockheed Martin. Testing was completed on Jan. 27, 2022. "Space is a dynamic environment. Ensuring our instruments are pr