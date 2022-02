Paris (AFP) Feb 14, 2022



The stakes in the fight against global warming are higher than ever, the UN's climate science chief said Monday as nearly 200 nations met to finalise what is sure to be a harrowing report on climate impacts. "The need for the Working Group 2 report has never been greater because the stakes have never been higher," Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Chair Hoesung Lee said in a l