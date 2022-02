Geneva (AFP) Feb 15, 2022



Severe drought risks pushing nearly half of Somali children under five into acute malnutrition this year, with hundreds of thousands needing life-saving treatment, the UN warned Tuesday, calling for urgent action. "Malnutrition has reached crisis levels," said Victor Chinyama, head of communications for the UN children's agency UNICEF's Somalia operations. "The time to act is now," he to