Washington (AFP) Feb 15, 2022



Virgin Galactic, which last year flew its flamboyant founder Richard Branson to space, will re-open ticket sales to the general public starting Wednesday, for the sum of $450,000. Previously, only people who had paid a deposit to be on a waiting list could buy new tickets - but now sales are once more open to everyone. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of