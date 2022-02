Washington DC (UPI) Feb 16, 2021



Crowdsourced photos show some humpback whales travel 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) to breed. Scientists had assumed the whales chose Mexico or Hawaii as a breeding site, but the photos revealed some individual whales travel to both places in a single season. The peer reviewed journal Biology Letters published the findings Wednesday. James Darling at Whale Trust Maui in Hawaii sa