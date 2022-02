Washington DC (UPI) Feb 17, 2021



A new eight-year study published in the journal Science has found widespread lead poisoning in North American bald and golden eagles. The study, "Demographic Implications of Lead Poisoning for Eagles Across North America," shows population-level lead poisoning of eagles on a wide scale. The study evaluated 1,210 bald and golden eagles from 38 U.S. states. According to the study's