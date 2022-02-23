Extreme heat linked to increase in mental health emergency care

During periods of extreme heat, clinicians should expect to see an increase in patients requiring mental health services, according to a new study. The study found that days with higher-than-normal temperatures during the summer season in the United States were associated with increased rates of emergency department (ED) visits for any mental health-related condition, particularly substance use, anxiety and stress disorders, and mood disorders. This nationwide study is the largest and most comprehensive analysis of daily ambient temperature and mental health-related ED visits among US adults of all ages.