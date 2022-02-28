Rooftop rescues in Australia as tens of thousands evacuated from floods
Brisbane, Australia (AFP) Feb 28, 2022
Tens of thousands of Australians were ordered to flee their homes Monday, as torrential rain sent floodwaters to record levels, leaving residents stranded on the rooftops of their homes. Eight people have died, and the country's weather bureau has warned further severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall will cause "life-threatening flash flooding" across a swathe of the central Pacific coast