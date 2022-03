Grafton, Australia (AFP) March 1, 2022



Deadly floods swept Australia's east coast Tuesday, stranding residents on bridges and rooftops and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. Flood warnings were in effect for dozens of areas across the states of Queensland and New South Wales, where a week-long "rain bomb" has dumped a metre (3.2 feet) of water on some areas in a week. Several waterways have already burst their ban