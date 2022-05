Boston MA (SPX) May 03, 2022



Scattered across our Milky Way galaxy are tens of millions of black holes - immensely strong gravitational wells of spacetime, from which infalling matter, and even light, can never escape. Black holes are dark by definition, except on the rare occasions when they feed. As a black hole pulls in gas and dust from an orbiting star, it can give off spectacular bursts of X-ray light that bounce and