London (AFP) June 30, 2022



A pair of environmental protesters in Britain on Thursday glued themselves to the frame of a Vincent van Gogh painting on display at a London art gallery. The stunt, the latest direct action demonstration by climate change activists, saw the duo from the "Just Stop Oil" group glue their fingers to the Dutch master's "Peach Trees in Blossom". The oil on canvas work painted in 1889 is part