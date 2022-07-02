Virgin Orbit mission success brings UK launch another step closer

London, UK (SPX) Jul 02, 2022



Virgin Orbit's next satellite launch will take place from the UK, following the success of the "Straight Up" mission, which lifted off from Mojave in California earlier (Saturday 2nd July 2022). Science Minister George Freeman and the UK Space Agency welcomed the news that Virgin Orbit has successfully completed its fourth mission from California, and its first night launch (10.50pm in Californi