Sao Paulo (AFP) July 1, 2022



Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon reached a record level during the first half of 2022, the INPE national space agency said Friday. The world's largest tropical rainforest lost 3,750 square kilometers (1,450 square miles) of jungle since the beginning of the year, the worst numbers for that period since record-keeping began in 2016. The previous worst figure of 3,605 square kilometer