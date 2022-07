Rome (AFP) July 4, 2022



Italy declared a state of emergency in five northern regions and announced emergency funds on Monday over a worsening drought that has plagued the Po Valley in recent weeks. The cabinet approved a state of emergency in five regions - Friuli-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto - until December 31, the government said in a statement that also announced a 36.5 millio