Illmitz, Austria (AFP) July 11, 2022



Kitesurfers and windsurfers dot picturesque Lake Neusiedl on the Austrian-Hungarian border - but the water is so low some get stuck in the mud. The salt lake and its marshes - the largest of its kind in Europe and a UNESCO world heritage site - could soon run completely dry, and locals are worried. The lake, only an hour from Vienna, last dried up in the 1860s yet was naturally replen