Greenbelt MD (AFP) Jul 13, 2022



The James Webb Space Telescope began releasing a new wave of cosmic images on Tuesday, heralding a new era of astronomy. "Every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. "Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before." On Monday, Webb revealed the clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years. One new ima