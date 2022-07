Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Jul 14, 2022



NASA and SpaceX are targeting 8:44 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 14, to launch the agency's next investigation to monitor climate change to the International Space Station. The mission, NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), will fly aboard SpaceX's 25th commercial resupply services mission to the orbital laboratory. SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will lift off from Launch Co