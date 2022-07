Farnborough, United Kingdom (AFP) July 18, 2022



Global aviation's Farnborough airshow opens Monday amid a sweltering heatwave, with the sector aided by a modest recovery in air traffic and with Ukraine boosting defence budgets. Tens of thousands of visitors will flock to the five-day show, held southwest of London, as weather forecasters warn of scorching record temperatures in England. "It's going to be the hottest Farnborough ever,