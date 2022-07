Paris (AFP) July 18, 2022



Hotter, longer, more frequent. Heatwaves such as the one currently roasting much of Europe, or the record-shattering hot spell endured by India and Pakistan in March, are an unmistakable sign of climate change, experts said Monday. - Humans to blame - "Every heatwave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of human induced climate change," said Frie