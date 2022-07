Harwell UK (SPX) Jul 20, 2022



A new research satellite from international engineering firm Rhea Group, built in Oxfordshire by space company Open Cosmos, will be launched from the UK later this year. Virgin Orbit will launch the 'DOVER' pathfinder satellite from Spaceport Cornwall. The satellite will transmit an innovative new signal, specially designed by engineers at RHEA, to provide data from space that can be used