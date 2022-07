Farnborough, United Kingdom (AFP) July 20, 2022



Aerospace giant Airbus is to conduct test flights to study the composition of contrails left by zero-emission hydrogen-powered planes, the company announced Wednesday at the Farnborough Air Show. The project, named Blue Condor, is part of efforts to bring a hydrogen-combustion plane into service by 2035 to try to eliminate CO2 emissions, the main gas responsible for the greenhouse effect.