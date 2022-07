Midland TX (SPX) Jul 21, 2022



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) reports that its BlueWalker 3 test satellite has been fully assembled and left its Midland, TX headquarters and manufacturing facility. Over the next few weeks, BlueWalker 3 will be undergoing final environmental testing at an off-site facility in California, which will provide flight data to be used during the launch at Cape Canaveral. Following this a