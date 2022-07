Washington DC (UPI) Jul 21, 2021



NASA on Thursday released new satellite images depicting the dramatic changes in the water levels of Lake Mead over the past two decades. The photos show just how much water the Nevada lake has lost through repeated drought cycles from 2000 until July 3, 2022. According to NASA, Lake Mead reaches maximum capacity when filled to about 1,220 feet, about 9.3 trillion gallons of wate