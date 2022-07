Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jul 25, 2022



Scientists from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission recently learned that surface regeneration happens a lot quicker on asteroids than on Earth. By analyzing rock fractures on asteroid Bennu from high-resolution images taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, the team discovered that the Sun's heat fractures rocks on Bennu in just 10,000 to 100,000 years. This information will help scientists estimate how long