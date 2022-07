Palmdale CA (SPX) Jul 25, 2022



Before NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft can take to the skies, plenty of testing needs to happen to ensure a safe first flight. One part of this safety check is to analyze data collected for the X-59's flight control system through low-speed wind tunnel tests. The X-59 is central to NASA's Quesst mission to expand supersonic flight and provide regulators with data to help change exist