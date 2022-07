Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jul 22, 2022



Near Earth's North and South poles, wispy, iridescent clouds often shimmer high in the summertime sky around dusk and dawn. These night-shining, or noctilucent, clouds are sometimes spotted farther from the poles as well, at a rate that varies dramatically from year to year. According to a new study using NASA's Aeronomy of Ice in the Mesosphere (AIM) satellite, which is managed by the Explorers