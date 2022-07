Manila (AFP) July 27, 2022



A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines Wednesday, authorities said, killing one person, shattering windows at the epicentre and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) away in the capital Manila. The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT), the US Geologi