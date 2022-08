Marsabit, Kenya (AFP) July 27, 2022



Under an acacia tree in Kenya's drought-ravaged north, malnourished infants feed on sticky mouthfuls of a nutrient-dense peanut paste long used to prevent child starvation in disasters across the globe. This wonder food can mean the difference between life and death for a child in hard-hit Marsabit, where aid workers say young children are perishing in conditions that border on famine. "