Jiuquan (XNA) Jul 28, 2022



China on Wednesday sent six new satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The satellites, including a new space technology test satellite and a test satellite for probing atmospheric density, were launched by a Lijian-1 carrier rocket at 12:12 p.m. Beijing Time and entered the orbit successfully. The Lijian-1 solid-propellant rocket was indepe