Rennes, France (AFP) Aug 8, 2022



A malnourished beluga whale that has swum up France's River Seine is no longer progressing but is still alive, environmental group Sea Shepherd said Monday. Hopes are fading to save the animal, which was first spotted on Tuesday in the river that runs through Paris to the English Channel. "It is alert but not eating," Sea Shepherd France president Lamya Essemlali told AFP in a text messa