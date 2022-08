Khartoum (AFP) Aug 16, 2022



The death toll from flooding triggered by torrential rains in Sudan has risen to 75 and destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes, police said on Tuesday. "The number of people killed by the floods rose to 75, and left 12,551 houses completely destroyed, and another 20,751 partially damaged," a National Council for Civil Defence statement said. It also said that around 30 people h