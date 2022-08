Warsaw (AFP) Aug 16, 2022



Polish firefighters said Tuesday they had recovered 100 tonnes of dead fish from the Oder river running through Germany and Poland, deepening concerns of an environmental disaster. "We'd never had an operation of this scope on a river before," said Monika Nowakowska-Drynda from the national firefighter press office. She confirmed that around 100 tonnes (220,500 pounds) of dead fish had b