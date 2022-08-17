New 3D model shows: Megalodon could eat prey the size of entire killer whales
Megalodon, the largest shark that ever lived, is famous for its huge, human-hand-sized teeth. However, there is little fossil evidence of its whole body. International researchers have now used an exceptionally preserved specimen to create a 3D computer model of its full body. Their results suggest that the megalodon could fully consume prey the size of today's killer whales and then roam the seas without more food for two months.Full Article