Report outlines most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases

A 'state of the science' review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD). There are important differences in symptoms between women and men. Depression, common across many CVDs, may influence a person's ability to detect changes in symptoms. Effective methods of monitoring and measuring symptoms over time are critical to manage cardiovascular disease well and prevent or delay its progression.