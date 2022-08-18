Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe

Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe

Science Daily

Published

If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists have developed a simple way to break down almost a dozen types of these nearly indestructible 'forever chemicals' at relatively low temperatures with no harmful byproducts.

Full Article