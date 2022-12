Edmonton, Canada (SPX) Dec 22, 2022



An international team of researchers has uncovered an extremely rare piece of evidence that dinosaurs ate mammals. The foot of a small mammal about the size of a mouse was found preserved inside the gut contents of a Microraptor zhaoianus, a small feathered dinosaur from the early Cretaceous period, according to a new study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. There is a lone ear