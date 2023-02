Lago Agrio, Ecuador (AFP) Feb 17, 2023



Lago Agrio is where it began in February 1967: Ecuador's first oil well drilled by the US Texaco-Gulf consortium to ring in an era of black gold for the Ecuadoran Amazon. "On that day, ministers and officials bathed in oil. Then they threw it in the river... a good start," Donald Moncayo, coordinator of the Union of People Affected by Chevron-Texaco (Udapt), told AFP, ironically. Fifty