Space Coast FL (SPX) Feb 20, 2023



A small, 1-meter-wide (3-foot) asteroid, dubbed 2023 CX1, previously known as Sar2667, lit the sky after entering the Earth's atmosphere at around 3 a.m. CST on February 13 over the English Channel. Due to its size, it does not pose a threat. It was visible from across southern England and Wales and as far south as Paris, France. On February 15, a fragment of 2023 CXI was found by members