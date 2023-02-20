Tablet-based screening doubles detection of psychosis symptoms in youth

Asking patients to take a short survey on a tablet before their appointments may help mental health providers identify young people at risk of psychosis. A study found that when patients took a 21-question pre-visit survey, more than twice as many were identified at risk of psychosis compared to those who did not complete the survey. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, psychosis often begins when a person is in his or her late teens to mid-twenties. About 100,000 new cases of psychosis are diagnosed each year in the U.S.