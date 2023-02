Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 28, 2023



Hong Kong is scrapping its mask mandate from Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee announced, ending the financial hub's last major Covid curb as it seeks to emerge from the pandemic. The city was one of the last places in the world to require face coverings in virtually all public settings, with everyone over the age of two required to wear one or face a fine of up to HK$10,000 ($1,275).