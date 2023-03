Port Vila, Vanuatu (AFP) March 1, 2023



Fierce winds uprooted trees and driving rain flooded roads in Vanuatu on Wednesday, as Cyclone Judy tore through the South Pacific nation. With winds of up to 200 kilometres (125 miles) per hour, local disaster response officials said the cyclone had passed over the capital Port Vila before strengthening to a Category 4 storm. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injur