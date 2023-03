Najaf, Iraq (AFP) March 1, 2023



Tombstones stretch as far as the eye can see across Iraq's Wadi-al-Salam cemetery, often described as the world's biggest, which bears silent witness to life and death over 14 centuries. Flowers, photographs and religious banners honour many of the millions buried in the ochre desert sands of the "Valley of Peace" - victims of war and disease, accidents and old age. "Oh my father!" lame