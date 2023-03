Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 07, 2023



Martian sunsets are uniquely moody, but NASA's Curiosity rover captured one last month that stands out. As the Sun descended over the horizon on Feb. 2, rays of light illuminated a bank of clouds. These "sun rays" are also known as crepuscular rays, from the Latin word for "twilight." It was the first time sun rays have been so clearly viewed on Mars. Curiosity captured the scene during th