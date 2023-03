Washington DC (UPI) Mar 8, 2021



The Relativity Space launcher Terran 1 postponed the launch of the first 3D-printed rocket to space on Wednesday. The rocket was to lift off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early in the afternoon, but after several delays, the operation was scrubbed. The launch system automatically aborted during countdown with about 70 seconds to go twice. During the second stoppage, the sy