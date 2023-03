Washington DC (SPX) Mar 13, 2023



When it comes to making a rapid estimate of ground motion and moment magnitude for an earthquake, using data from Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) might be a good alternative or addition to data from seismic stations. Researchers were able to compare how well each type of data performed in assessing the 2021 magnitude 8.2 Chignik earthquake in Alaska, as they report in the journa