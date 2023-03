New Delhi (AFP) March 12, 2023



Two Namibian cheetahs relocated to India last year were released into the wild, more than seven decades after the world's fastest land animal was declared extinct in the South Asian country. "Both cheetahs are doing good," India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted Saturday after the male and female darted from quarantine enclosures of Kuno National Park into the wild. "Big day