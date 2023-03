Luanda (AFP) March 17, 2023



The Angolan parliament on Friday approved a year-long deployment of up to 500 soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo after a ceasefire Luanda brokered between rebels and government troops collapsed. All 178 lawmakers present in the 220-member parliament on Friday voted to deploy the military. General Francisco Furtado, minister of state and head of the military section in the Ango