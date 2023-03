Los Angeles (AFP) March 23, 2023



Firefighters in California pulled cows and other farm animals from deep mud where they had become stuck after days of heavy rain, as a winter of wild weather continues to batter the state. Footage filmed by local news crews showed the creatures chest deep, unable to move and clearly in some distress in Muscoy, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Los Angeles. The area, along with large s