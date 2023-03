Khartoum (AFP) March 26, 2023



Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called on troops Sunday to "end" support for authoritarian leaders as talks begin on military reforms, part of a prolonged transition to civilian rule. Burhan seized power in a 2021 coup that had derailed a short-lived democratic transition following the 2019 ouster of Islamist general Omar al-Bashir. "During our history, the armed forces have su