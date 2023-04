Washington DC (UPI) Apr 2, 2023



SpaceX launched 10 Space Development Agency satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Sunday in the Tranche 0 mission. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on a cloudy day at about 10:29 p.m. EST, marking the 22nd launch by SpaceX this year and 221st all time. A previous launch attempt was scrubbed on Thursday after one of the booster's nine engines automatically tr